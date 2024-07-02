StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $19.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.56.

Several research firms have weighed in on STNE. Susquehanna dropped their price target on StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

StoneCo Stock Performance

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $623.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.35 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of StoneCo by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,001,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,082,000 after acquiring an additional 253,276 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,777,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after buying an additional 628,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in StoneCo by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Stories

