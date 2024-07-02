Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Trading Down 3.5%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.38. 107,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 930,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

The company has a market cap of $672.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $41,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,843,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,786,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 86.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $141,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

