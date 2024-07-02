StockNews.com Upgrades First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to “Buy”

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, March 18th.

First Business Financial Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:FBIZ traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.50. 13,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $41.03. The company has a market cap of $302.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.58.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $62.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $46,415.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,836 shares in the company, valued at $339,440.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

