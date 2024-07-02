StockNews.com Lowers Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CMT opened at $15.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Core Molding Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.69 million. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Core Molding Technologies

In related news, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 6,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $129,855.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,695.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Core Molding Technologies news, CFO John P. Zimmer sold 6,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total transaction of $129,855.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,103,695.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David L. Duvall sold 17,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $354,638.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,577 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,934.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,726 shares of company stock valued at $850,887 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 53.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 58.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

