StockNews.com Lowers Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.04.

Shares of COLB opened at $19.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $473.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.39 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.58%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 61.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 261,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3.8% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 34,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

