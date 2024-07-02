StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Tantech Price Performance
TANH stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. Tantech has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76.
About Tantech
