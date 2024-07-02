StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
NYSE:IMH opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $754,052.78, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90.
About Impac Mortgage
