StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Evoke Pharma Price Performance
Shares of Evoke Pharma stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. Evoke Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.38.
Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 4,908.09% and a negative net margin of 116.75%. The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter.
About Evoke Pharma
Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Evoke Pharma
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.