Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Up 3.8%

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.14 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 681,857 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,783,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.40 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.37.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. The company has a market cap of $495.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.97.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $322.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.93 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. Equities research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 30,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 108,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,920.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at about $8,994,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,932,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 673.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 516,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 449,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,856,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after buying an additional 231,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

