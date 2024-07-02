Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 230 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $345,781,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total transaction of $1,318,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,367,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,093,089,982.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.02, for a total value of $1,318,543.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,367,369 shares in the company, valued at $89,093,089,982.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 791,145 shares of company stock valued at $673,704,508. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $8.99 on Monday, hitting $914.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,469,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,933,687. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $814.40 and a 200 day moving average of $740.86. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $434.34 and a twelve month high of $916.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $812.72.

Get Our Latest Report on LLY

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.