Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after buying an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NIKE by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,315,097,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,887,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,073,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 18.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,620,466 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $537,429,000 after purchasing an additional 870,423 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.96.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.83. 44,281,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,574,331. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.85.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

