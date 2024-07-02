Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 2.8% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $18,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 142.9% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $312.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $325.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.12. The firm has a market cap of $124.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ETN. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.06.

View Our Latest Report on ETN

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.