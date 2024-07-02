Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock.

STLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura restated a neutral rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Stellantis to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.55.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. Stellantis has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $29.51. The company has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.147 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. Stellantis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 6.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stellantis by 227.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 28,882 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at $2,168,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 35,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

