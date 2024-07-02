Steele Capital Management Inc. Sells 897 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Steele Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,772.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,169,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,186 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,923.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 381,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,344,000 after buying an additional 372,386 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 318,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,640,000 after buying an additional 35,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 311,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after buying an additional 57,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPU traded down $1.26 on Monday, reaching $146.66. The company had a trading volume of 209,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,367. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $158.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.80.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

