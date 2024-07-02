Steele Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,880 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Steele Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 820,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,880 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Value ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Steele Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $63,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 14,856 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 33,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $195,000.

NYSEARCA ILCV traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.14. 14,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,638. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.90. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $77.33. The company has a market cap of $925.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76.

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

