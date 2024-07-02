Steele Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Steele Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:ITA traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.57. 296,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

