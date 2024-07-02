Steele Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 95.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 195,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,073,000 after acquiring an additional 95,057 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in AbbVie by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,066,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,436,000 after acquiring an additional 199,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,014,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,329,000 after acquiring an additional 498,978 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,194,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,859. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.63. The company has a market capitalization of $300.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.70 and a fifty-two week high of $182.89.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.