Steele Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,296. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.78. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

