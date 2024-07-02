Steele Capital Management Inc. Has $9.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Steele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 202,494.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,942 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,381,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,511,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,337,000 after acquiring an additional 147,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,751,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VBR traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $180.57. 1,002,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,886. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $192.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.43.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

