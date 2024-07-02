Steele Capital Management Inc. Has $407,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Steele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $376.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,126. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $380.26. The company has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

