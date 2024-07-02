State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 2,000 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.08. 849,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $98.65.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

