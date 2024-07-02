State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at about $2,932,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 255.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 620,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,241,000 after buying an additional 446,124 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Humana by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,352,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE HUM traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $374.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,092,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,687. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.38.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.38 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Argus cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.55.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

