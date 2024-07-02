State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 5,000 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,141,000 after buying an additional 70,322 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 70,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 868,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 82,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $975,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,995.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $310,758.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,464 shares of company stock worth $3,160,866 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,758,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,337,517. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

