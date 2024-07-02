State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 18,700 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Netflix were worth $93,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 540.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 15,039.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,010,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,859 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $436,514,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total transaction of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $585.00 price target (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.34.

NFLX stock traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $679.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,964,177. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $631.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $586.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $689.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

