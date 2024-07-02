State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $429,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,257,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 975.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AWK traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,835. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $151.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.48.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

