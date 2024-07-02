State of Michigan Retirement System Makes New Investment in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 228,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,523,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at $54,800,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter worth about $665,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in ARM by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 256,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after buying an additional 83,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

ARM stock traded up 4.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 163.46. The stock had a trading volume of 5,735,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,261,568. Arm Holdings plc has a 1-year low of 46.50 and a 1-year high of 177.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of 127.62 and a 200 day moving average of 112.23.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. The business had revenue of 928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 865.94 million. ARM had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ARM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on ARM from $110.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ARM from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 103.68.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

