State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,061,000 after buying an additional 55,508 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,810,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,248,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA traded up $8.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $393.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,338. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $391.75 and its 200-day moving average is $461.93.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.76 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.87.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ulta Beauty

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.