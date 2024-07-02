Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stake Raised by Applied Capital LLC FL

Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $2,593,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 338,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,219,000 after acquiring an additional 103,403 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,605,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $2,067,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $6,161,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $298,765.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.18. The stock had a trading volume of 878,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,082. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.83. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.26 and a 52 week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -469.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SWK. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on SWK

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.