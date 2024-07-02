Spell Token (SPELL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.20 Million

Spell Token (SPELL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, Spell Token has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Spell Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Spell Token has a total market capitalization of $101.53 million and $3.20 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Spell Token Token Profile

Spell Token’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 196,008,739,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,861,126,527 tokens. Spell Token’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Spell Token’s official website is abracadabra.money. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Spell Token (SPELL) is the utility token of the Spell protocol, which enables permissionless lending and borrowing of crypto assets. SPELL token is used for governance, staking rewards, liquidity mining, and fee discounts. It allows users to participate in decision-making processes and earn rewards for supporting the protocol.”

