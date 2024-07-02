Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for 7.0% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 502,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,615,000 after purchasing an additional 77,993 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 699,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $504,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.04. 154,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $90.71 and a 12-month high of $129.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.04 and its 200-day moving average is $114.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

