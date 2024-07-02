SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Financial Strategies Group Inc.

Financial Strategies Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc. owned 0.32% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $12,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,160,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 230,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 383,206 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth $5,549,000.

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.88. 96,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,459. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $84.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.56 and a 200 day moving average of $80.07. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

