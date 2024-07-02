SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $64.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,052,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672,435. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $48.13 and a 52-week high of $64.72.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

