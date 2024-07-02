SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 274,202 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,366 shares during the quarter. SouthState comprises 1.9% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $23,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SouthState by 544.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SouthState by 13,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SouthState by 8,346.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SouthState by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSB stock traded down $0.62 on Monday, hitting $75.80. The stock had a trading volume of 509,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day moving average is $80.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $87.77.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. SouthState had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $415.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.93%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

