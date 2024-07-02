SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Short Interest Update

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
SoundHound AI Trading Up 5.2 %
NASDAQ SOUNW opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. SoundHound AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.
SoundHound AI Company Profile
