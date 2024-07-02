SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW) Short Interest Update

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ SOUNW opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1.71. SoundHound AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.98.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.