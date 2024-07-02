SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Receives $55.11 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.89.

SM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SM

SM Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

SM opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $53.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SM Energy by 665.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

(Get Free Report

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.