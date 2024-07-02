Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW) Short Interest Update

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Slam Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAMW remained flat at $0.25 during midday trading on Monday. Slam has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

