Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW) Short Interest Update

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the May 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Slam Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SLAMW remained flat at $0.25 during midday trading on Monday. Slam has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.
About Slam
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Slam
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.