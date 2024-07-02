Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.540-0.560 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $69.0 million-$72.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.9 million. Simulations Plus also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.54-0.56 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLP. William Blair began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SLP

Simulations Plus Price Performance

Shares of SLP traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $46.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.73 million, a P/E ratio of 86.58 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.14. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $934,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,540,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,393,430.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $934,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,540,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,393,430.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $157,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,147.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,072,198. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.