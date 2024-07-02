Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 128,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 58,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HIGH traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 191,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,996. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Profile

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

