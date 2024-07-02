Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) PT Raised to $49.00

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

SLN stock opened at $18.74 on Friday. Silence Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $560.89 million, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.05.

Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 million. Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.44% and a negative return on equity of 79.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silence Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLN. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 40,063 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,862,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP raised its position in Silence Therapeutics by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 526,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 290,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Silence Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,575,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

