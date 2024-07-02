Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

Siacoin (SC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $265.22 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,113.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.92 or 0.00611481 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.39 or 0.00117872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00036955 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.83 or 0.00269083 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00044837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00070265 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,597,135,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,569,419,853 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.