Short Interest in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) Grows By 24.8%

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the May 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 14.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 74.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,884 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 162.0% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth about $201,000.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AIO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.60. 106,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,495. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $21.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.36.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

