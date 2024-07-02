Short Interest in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Decreases By 19.1%

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 131,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.4 days.

CATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Cato from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut Cato from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cato by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Cato by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 114,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cato by 86.1% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 76,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 35,313 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Cato by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cato in the third quarter worth about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cato stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 138,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,804. The firm has a market cap of $106.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. Cato has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $8.78.

Cato (NYSE:CATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter. Cato had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 2.51%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Cato’s payout ratio is currently -80.95%.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

