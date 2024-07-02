Short Interest in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Decreases By 14.8%

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TAT Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TATT stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.45. TAT Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.99 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The company has a market cap of $149.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 4.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 410,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 4.60% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Further Reading

