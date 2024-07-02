Short Interest in Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Drops By 28.5%

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,000 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the May 31st total of 704,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica stock remained flat at $51.60 during trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.46. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $51.98.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $659.94 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

