Short Interest in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Expands By 27.9%

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,700 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 561,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet cut shares of National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.
Get Our Latest Report on National Bank
Institutional Trading of National Bank
National Bank Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE NBHC opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.86. National Bank has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $39.67.
National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.98 million. National Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.
National Bank Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.
National Bank Company Profile
National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than National Bank
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- These Top 3 Banks Raise Dividends After Passing Fed Stress Test
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Hitch a Ride with Lyft Stock for Double-Digit Gains in 2nd Half
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Eli Lilly Stock Up: GLP-1 Zepbound Targets Sleep Apnea Market
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.