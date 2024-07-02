Short Interest in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Expands By 27.9%

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,700 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the May 31st total of 561,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet cut shares of National Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of National Bank in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $40.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

Institutional Trading of National Bank

National Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in National Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in National Bank by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in National Bank by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NBHC opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.86. National Bank has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $39.67.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.98 million. National Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that National Bank will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

