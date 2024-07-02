Short Interest in Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Drops By 14.3%

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Marubeni Price Performance

Shares of MARUY stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503. Marubeni has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $203.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Marubeni alerts:

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter. Marubeni had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Marubeni will post 19.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Company Profile

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities. It manufactures, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, home furnishing and sport goods, industrial and textile materials, tire and rubber materials, and household and nursing care products; develops uranium, nuclear fuel cycle, iron ore, coking coal, copper mines, and related equipment and services; smelts and refines aluminum and magnesium; leases temporary steel construction materials; explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas; manages infrastructure funds; and develops and manages real estate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marubeni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marubeni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.