Short Interest in Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Rises By 26.6%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,069,900 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the May 31st total of 3,215,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mapfre Stock Performance
MPFRF remained flat at $2.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. Mapfre has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $2.51.
About Mapfre
