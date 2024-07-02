Short Interest in Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Grows By 19.2%

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Kumba Iron Ore Stock Down 1.1 %

Kumba Iron Ore stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. Kumba Iron Ore has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $11.16.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile

Kumba Iron Ore Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and shipping of iron ore for the steel industry primarily in South Africa, China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It produces iron ore at Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape Province.

