Short Interest in Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Grows By 19.2%

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Kumba Iron Ore Stock Down 1.1 %
Kumba Iron Ore stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. Kumba Iron Ore has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $11.16.
Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile
