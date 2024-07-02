Short Interest in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ) Decreases By 8.9%

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,330,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the May 31st total of 13,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in Kanzhun during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BZ stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,264,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,895. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.82. Kanzhun has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 0.49.

Kanzhun ( NASDAQ:BZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $235.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.09 million. Kanzhun had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kanzhun will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kanzhun from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. New Street Research upgraded Kanzhun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kanzhun from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

