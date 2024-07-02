Short Interest in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Expands By 8.2%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the May 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 435,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of iTeos Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,988,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,337,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,500,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,468,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 66.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ ITOS traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $14.35. 129,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,012. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. iTeos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.05). On average, analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITOS. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

